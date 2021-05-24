Home

News

Seruiratu hopes brawls will end

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 13, 2021 4:20 pm

Minister for National Security Inia Seruiratu is hoping for an end to the constant brawling between two youth groups in Nabua, Suva.

The very recent brawl landed 59 people in court, of which 14 were juveniles.

Commenting on the issue, Seruiratu says brawls are concerning, adding the safety of the people in the community is paramount.

Article continues after advertisement

He says it comes down to the community and the support they can provide to prevent any future incidents.

“We do hope that with the cooperation of the elders in the community we can improve the situation.”

FBC News understands that there have been several attempts for traditional reconciliation to make peace between the two groups, however, unsuccessful.

The Minister also says while the judiciary takes its course, law enforcement has made its stance clear and will not condone any further escalation.

Seruiratu says the Commissioner of Police and his team are looking into progressive steps to address the issue.

