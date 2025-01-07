Seruiratu fronts COI

Opposition Leader and Constitutional Offices Commission member Inia Seruiratu

Opposition Leader and Constitutional Offices Commission member Inia Seruiratu arrived at the Veiuto Court Complex a while ago as the Commission of Inquiry hearing into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption commissioner enters its second day today.

Seruiratu told FBC News that he is looking forward to today’s proceedings.

Based on the hearing timetable, Seruiratu is the second witness for today.

In an interview yesterday, he had stated that this is part of good governance and everything has to be revealed.

The hearing is in relation to the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption.

This hearing will assess and determine whether the appointment process of Malimali as the FICAC Commissioner was conducted with integrity, fairness, and transparency, in accordance with the law.

Meanwhile, Barbara Malimali also arrived with her lawyer Tanya Waqanika.

She confirms that he client is yet to give evidence.