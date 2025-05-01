Serious flaws found in FICAC appointment

The 400-page inquiry report into the appointment of Barbara Malimali as Commissioner of the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has revealed serious findings and recommendations.

The Commission of Inquiry has confirmed that the report addresses concerns regarding the appointment process, which was examined in detail.

Justice David Ashton-Lewis noted that while the inquiry was focused on whether the appointment adhered to the principles of integrity, fairness, and transparency, the testimony of 36 witnesses has uncovered additional issues beyond the original terms of reference (TOR).

These revelations point to potential concerns within FICAC itself, with further investigations expected into appointments and matters constrained by the constitution.



Justice David Ashton-Lewis

The recommendations in the report, Justice Ashton-Lewis explained, primarily focused on the appointment process, but there may be redactions to protect cases that are still subject to fair trial proceedings to safeguard individual rights.

Justice Ashton-Lewis reiterated that the inquiry’s broader focus is not solely on Malimali but on ensuring the integrity of FICAC’s entire structure.

He states that whether the full report will be made public depends on the Head of State and the Prime Minister, who will review the documents over the next two weeks before making a decision.

The Commission has acknowledged the public’s right to be informed but stressed that it must balance transparency with due process.

