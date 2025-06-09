Senior health managers begin key strategic planning talks

Senior managers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Services have started the year with a crucial three-day National Strategic Planning Workshop at the Pearl Resort in Pacific Harbour, aimed at shaping the future direction of Fiji’s health system.

Opening the workshop this morning, Assistant Minister for Health and Medical Services Penioni Ravunawa says the discussions are timely as the Ministry reviews and strengthens the first draft of its new Strategic Plan.

Ravunawa told senior managers that their on-the-ground experience from hospitals, health centres and communities around the country is critical in developing a plan that is practical, responsive and fit for purpose.

He says the Strategic Plan will serve as the Ministry’s guiding compass, influencing policy decisions, determining how limited resources are allocated and shaping how health services are delivered nationwide.

The Assistant Minister also highlighted that the plan will define the Ministry’s response to major and growing challenges, including the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases, emerging health threats, and continued pressure on the health workforce and infrastructure.

Ravunawa stressed that strong, deliberate and well-informed planning is essential to ensure the delivery of sustainable, equitable and quality health services for all Fijians, both now and in the years ahead.

