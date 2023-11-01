Selection of members for Truth and Reconciliation Commission soon

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [right] during his Western Division tour

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reveals that the terms of reference will soon be drawn up for selection of members of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Rabuka, while in the Western Division, emphasizes the importance of addressing historical wounds and paving the way for a brighter, more unified future through this Commission.

The Prime Minister highlights the pivotal moment in September when the motion for the Commission’s formation was passed in Parliament.

However, he says they were disappointed over the lack of support from the Opposition.

Rabuka acknowledges the need for dedicated efforts to persuade all stakeholders of the benefits this initiative holds for Fiji as a whole.

Highlighting international cooperation, Rabuka says the United Nations will contribute technical expertise and funding.

He adds that they expect to launch a nationwide awareness campaign to encourage all Fijians to respond to the Commission as it meets with the people.