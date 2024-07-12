Security concerns at St Giles Hospital prompt attention

St Giles Hospital [File Photo]

The security situation at Saint Giles Hospital has been brought to the attention of the Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu.

This is following concerns raised by nurses about the behavioural status of patients.

Additionally, FBC News received images showing a fallen rear block fence at the hospital, which poses a significant risk to public safety as patients could potentially leave the facility unrestrained.

Minister of Health and Medical Services Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu

Speaking to FBC News, Dr. Lalabalavu assured that efforts are underway to address these security concerns by enhancing resources for hospital security.

“Safety is very much paramount within the ministry, especially for our staff, ensuring they are well looked after. In doing so, we will provide security services for both our staff and the patients.”

Dr. Lalabalavu emphasized the ministry’s commitment to the safety and well-being of both patients and healthcare workers. ”

The Ministry of Health and Medical Services is actively working on solutions to strengthen security measures at Saint Giles Hospital to safeguard both the public and the hospital staff.