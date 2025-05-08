Fiji Navy praises sports program with US Navy as a success

Republic of Fiji Navy’s Acting Operations Officer, Senirusi Colati

Republic of Fiji Navy’s Acting Operations Officer, Senirusi Colati, has hailed their recent sports program with members of the United States Navy as a resounding success.

Sailors from both navies gathered in large numbers at the USP Indoor Multipurpose Gym in Laucala, Suva, where they participated in friendly basketball matches aimed at building camaraderie.

Colati says sports offer a powerful way to bring people together, adding that the positive feedback from participating officers highlights the program’s impact.

“Sporting activities helps us understand one another, this basketball competition was put together to get them to engage in friendly competition, and build on relationships and understanding each other better.”

Colati says the main goal was to help officers forge lasting friendships, especially as the US Navy continues to strengthen its presence and partnerships in Fiji.

Colati believes such sporting initiatives should be used more often as a tool for deepening diplomatic and military ties between nations.

