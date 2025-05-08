Force struggles with resources

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Public confidence in the Fiji Police Force took a hit during the 2020–2021 financial year.

Complaints flooded in, many tied to poor supervision, slow response times, and weak investigation processes.

The issue was highlighted by the head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga, while responding to questions before the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense.

Head of Planning and Research, ACP Aporosa Lutunauga

ACP Lutunauga says that deep-rooted challenges such as inadequate infrastructure, a lack of specialist support, and poor evidence storage were revealed.

“Resource allocation for emergency communication systems, specialist allowances for the respective duties carried out by the Fiji Police in specialized fields, and traffic enforcement tools must be provided. And lastly, continuous professional development and leadership improvements within the force are needed to raise ethical standards and service quality, which was seen to be enforced.”

ACP Lutunauga says that police officers struggled to do their jobs effectively with limited resources, calling for better tools, professional development, and leadership reform to raise service standards.

Committee Deputy Chair Rinesh Sharma asked how the force can ensure it is not being used as a political weapon.

“How do you, while keeping the integrity of our uniform for the men and women who have taken an oath, ensure that the Fiji Police Force is not politicized or used as a tool for political witch-hunting?”

Despite limited funding, Lutunauga says efforts are being made to align the force with national goals of justice, peace, inclusivity, and gender equality.

