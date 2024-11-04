Security at USP Laucala Campus wants directive in writing

USP security (right) refused entry to Elizabeth Reade Fong and Dr. Tamara Naikatini

The University of the South Pacific has denied giving a directive to deny access for Elizabeth Reade Fong and Dr. Tamara Naikatini, both honorary members of the University of the South Pacific Union, to the Laucala campus.

Fong and Dr. Naikatini claim that they were informed that security at the campus was told not to allow them into USP.

They had been supporting USP staff union members who were on strike.

This afternoon, Fong and Dr. Naikatini visited the campus seeking clarification.

Fong says they learned that the Chief Security Officer, Isimeli Uluilakeba, had verbally instructed security personnel to deny them access.

She states that security staff indicated that a legal basis for such a restriction was required in writing, and this was relayed to their Chief Security Officer.

“We received information over the weekend that the Chief Security Officer had verbally informed security officers that we were to be denied access to the campus. We are further confirmed that the security officers said they would not take action until they received it in writing.”

Dr. Tamara emphasized the importance of access to the university’s extensive library, which houses critical Pacific literature and resources unavailable elsewhere.

Both Fong and Dr Tamara say they are prepared to challenge the university’s decision and call on management to reconsider its approach to alumni and union support during ongoing staff strikes. They insist that open access to university resources is a fundamental right that must be upheld.