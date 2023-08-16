Search for toddler continues

Valelevu Police will continue search efforts for a four-year-old child who was swept away while trying to cross a flooded creek with a relative last night.

The incident occurred in Sakoca at around 6pm.

According to the Police, the victim was trying to cross the flooded creek from Sakoca to Naivurevure Ni Cagi.

Search efforts were initiated last night but were called off and they continue this morning.

Police are urging parents and guardians to place greater emphasis on their child’s safety and avoid placing them in situations that would endanger their lives.