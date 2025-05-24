School opens new classrooms

Viro Primary School in Levuka, Ovalau, has opened a new classroom block with two classrooms.

This is a big step for the school and the local community.

The project was paid for entirely by the people of Viro, both in Fiji and overseas.

The Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna, officiated at the opening of the new classroom block.

He said the new classrooms show how strong and united the community is.

Tubuna thanked the school leaders, the people, and everyone who helped build the classrooms.

He also acknowledged Bostock New Zealand and Fair Trade USA for their donations that supported the project.

Tubuna added that the Office of the Prime Minister would give over $15,000 worth of furniture and learning materials to help improve teaching at the school.

The Assistant Minister said these new classrooms are an important investment for the future of the children in Viro.

Tubuna also encouraged the students and teachers to use the new classrooms well as they start the new school term.

