School management can now levy certain fees: PM

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has clarified that school management can now raise funds or levy certain fees to parents.

FBC News had asked the Prime Minister as to why parents, particularly in some rural and maritime areas, are paying certain extra fees required by the schools.

Rabuka says in his response that school management are now free to raise funds.

“School management are now free to raise funds; they’ll probably levy that from the parents for sports equipment and other things that are not provided for by the grant received from the Ministry of Education.”

The current government is continuing with the free education and bus fares for students.