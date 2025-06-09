School levies must stay voluntary: Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has reaffirmed that schools are not permitted to impose compulsory levies on parents or students as a condition for enrolment.

He was responding to a question in Parliament from Opposition MP Hem Chand on whether systems were in place to monitor schools charging enrolment fees.

Radrodro said guidelines and directives on the issue are already publicly available and regularly communicated to school heads.

“These memos remind school leaders that no levy should be charged for student enrolment. The school handbook outlines financial procedures, and employment contracts clearly state that heads of schools must comply with Ministry policies, including those relating to levies.”

He stressed that no student should be denied enrolment under any circumstances, noting that Fiji provides free education from Year 1 to Year 13, in line with national commitments and Sustainable Development Goal 4.

However, Chand raised concerns about recent media reports of a Suva school imposing a $250 levy, saying some school heads continue to ignore Ministry directives.

He argued the issue has surfaced because the free education grant has not kept pace with rising costs and questioned whether the Ministry would review the grant formula.

Radrodro confirmed the matter is still under review, with discussions underway with the school involved to ensure parents are not unfairly burdened.

