SCC to clarify complaint responsibilities for residents

SCC Acting CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa. [Photo: FILE]

Suva City Council will soon release public information clarifying which authorities are responsible for handling different community complaints.

Acting CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa says the move follows concerns from residents who were unsure where to lodge complaints after approaching Council offices.

He says Council has directed its communications team to outline responsibilities for services such as sewerage, roads, street lighting, animal control, and vehicle-related matters.

”I have directed our communication section to come out with the responsibilities and the institutions that are responsible for that. So, before the end of this week, we’ll come out with that in our Facebook.”

Boseiwaqa says once finalized, the information will be shared on the Council’s social media platforms and circulated through community pages to ensure residents know the correct agencies to contact.

He adds that while some matters fall outside Council’s jurisdiction, complaints received are still forwarded to the relevant authorities on behalf of residents as part of Council’s duty to manage the city.

