SCC opens compost facility as Return and Earn collection point

The Suva City Council has opened its Health Department Compost Facility as an official on-site collection point under the Return and Earn Initiative, allowing members of the public to exchange empty bottles and cans for money.

The move directly targets waste management issues in the capital.

SCC Acting CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa says beyond waste control, the initiative is about protecting public health and improving living standards.

“This will help us to improve our quality of life. The air we breathe and where we stay impact our health. So with the improvement of waste management, that will certainly help us to lift our quality of life.”

Nausori resident Salesh Sharma says the program allows families to earn while helping clean up their surroundings.

“Every week at home, we are bringing about four to five cartons of water. So now, whatever bottles I have, at least I get some money out of them.”

Sharma is urging others to take responsibility for their environment.

“To make our environment, our community beautiful, we have to do something. We have to take the initiative from our side to make the environment clean.”

The Council is also reminding the public to properly clean bottles and cans before returning them to the collection centre.

The facility will be available to residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

