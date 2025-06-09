SCC focuses on fixing infrastructure

[File Photo]

Suva City Council is focusing on repairing and redeveloping existing public facilities as part of efforts to improve services for city residents.

Projects currently underway include the Raiwaqa Market redevelopment, upgrades to the bus terminals, road works, and maintenance of market and public amenities.

These developments come as Government moves to strengthen municipal councils through new funding and improved operational support.

Acting Suva City Council CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa says the council is concentrating on fixing and upgrading ageing infrastructure across the city.

“most of the existing facilities need to be repaired, need maintenance, or the areas need to be redeveloped. The only major project in place now is the Raiwaqa Market, to redevelop that and we have awarded the tender and are discussing the way forward.”

He says priority is being given to projects that directly impact commuters, vendors, and the general public.

“We have fixed the roads coming into the bus terminals, and the next project is to build a shelter for people travelling west and north, so they have proper facilities before boarding buses.”

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa says newly secured funding will help councils improve service delivery through better equipment.

“The $12.5 million is mainly for the acquisition of machineries such as garbage trucks, collection trucks, compactor trucks, excavators and other equipment, depending on the needs of each municipalities.”

The Ministry says assessments will continue to ensure councils receive machinery best suited to their needs, while Suva City Council progresses with phased redevelopment across the capital.

