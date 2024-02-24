SCC appeals for safety of garbage collectors

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council is pleading with its residents to ensure the safety of those working in its garbage collection team.

The SCC alludes to a recent case where some staff were harassed and physically assaulted by youths believed to be under the influence of alcohol yesterday in Namadi.

SCC Board Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says what transpired is disheartening; however, the team managed to successfully clear all the household refuse from the area.

He says these workers carry out important and essential work, and the public needs to ensure their safety is not compromised while they are on duty.

Boseiwaqa says luckily the team managed to exit the area unharmed.

The alleged incident happened on Archie Seeto Road.