SCC announces staff welfare policies

[Source: Suva City Council/Facebook]

The Suva City Council has announced a new set of policies to assist in staff welfare and growth.

While announcing the new policies SCC Special Administrators Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa says they will regularize all acting positions within the council.

He says that this is being done because many staff within the council have been serving in acting positions for very long periods of time, some even as long as three years.

Boseiwaqa also announced a five percent cost of living adjustments which will be disbursed to all staff of SCC in three installments.

“Salary, wages, so the council has decided to give a five percent increase for Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA). And we’ll pay that in instalments, so two percent at least will be paid by 3rd January. And before the end of January we’ll be paying one percent, and then by 17th April two percent. So a total of five percent at least we’ll be paying our staff.”

Boseiwaqa adds that these measures were approved on the advice of Special Administrator with discussions with the council and the approval from the minister of local government.

He says these initiatives enforce the council’s positions to foster a supportive and progressive workplace.

The SCC Special Administrator chair also commended all their staff for their dedication to improving the city’s progress.