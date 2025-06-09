News

SCC addresses Nabua Market vendor concerns

Yvonne Ravula Multimedia Journalist

January 15, 2026 5:58 am

Suva City Council says it is working to resolve concerns raised by Nabua market vendors over temporary roadside selling and table fee disparities.

Acting CEO Tevita Boseiwaqa says vendors currently operating near a supermarket were relocated from pedestrian walkways due to safety concerns and are only there on a temporary basis.

So it’s just a temporary measure where they’re on now, so that we can look for a place where they can be permanently relocated. You know, we are looking for the space now. So it’s a temporary measure.

He says Council is actively identifying a permanent location where the vendors can operate safely without affecting the rights of registered market vendors.

So right now we are looking around. A place where, you know, they will be able to have access to the public without any disturbance and taking away any rights of any group of people and ensure that there is safety. We’ll look for that place and then we’ll place them there.

Boseiwaqa confirms that while the temporary vendors are not yet paying table fees, fees will apply once they are relocated to a designated site.

He adds that Council is prioritizing safety and livelihoods while ensuring fairness, noting that compensation is not provided under Council by-laws, but efforts are being made to resolve the matter quickly.

