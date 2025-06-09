Scabies hits three in 10 clinic patients

[File Photo]

Health officials say the highly contagious skin infection continues to affect large numbers of children due to close contact in homes and schools.

Dermatologist Dr. Metuisela Tuicakau says a recent study found that about 30 percent of patients visiting health facilities were treated for scabies.

He says Ivermectin is now available in Fiji and is used worldwide to treat the infection.

“As the name says, it’s neglected, it’s tropical, so it’s mostly in tropical countries. So not only in Fiji, but also in other parts of the world. The drug is free to the public, the ivermectin, because it’s already in the essential drug list.”

The medication is listed on Fiji’s essential medicines list and is provided free to the public. Treatment creams are also available at health facilities.

Scabies is one of several neglected tropical diseases in Fiji, including lymphatic filariasis, trachoma, leprosy, and yaws.

While Fiji has eliminated trachoma as a public health problem, health authorities say more work is needed to control other infectious diseases.

Dr Tuicakau is urging parents to seek early treatment if children show signs of skin problems.

