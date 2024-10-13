Saying no to drugs an effective way to combat crisis

The call has once again been made to people to take a collective stand against drugs which is currently like a virus plaguing the nation.

This was made by National Federation Party member and Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua during their convention in Malaqereqere, Sigatoka over the weekend.

Tikoduadua urged attendees to take a firm stance by simply saying no to drugs, highlighting the ripple effect such decisions can have.

He states that one person’s refusal can prevent the spread of drugs to ten others.

The Minister also encouraged citizens to report any drug-related activities to the police, framing this as a crucial step in combating the ongoing crisis.

“No amount of money, no amount of satellite and I’ll tell you this is everything I’m getting to stop those that are evil who bring this to Fiji. We are getting technology that is right we are coming after people who bringing drugs but for those of us there is only one way to stop it say no to drugs.”

Tikoduadua also reiterates the government’s commitment to enhancing the professionalism within the police force.

He says they are partnering with the Australian Federal Police and New Zealand authorities, aiming to improve training and operational standards.

Furthermore, the Minister urges citizens to voice any concerns they may have regarding police conduct, fostering a transparent dialogue between the community and law enforcement.