Sayed-Khaiyum’s bail variation application withdrawn

Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum with his lawyer Devanesh Sharma
Former Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum’s counsel today withdrew a bail variation application made in the Suva Magistrates Court.
In this matter, Sayed-Khaiyum is charged along with former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.
Sayed-Khaiyum faces a charge of abuse of office.
His counsel Devanesh Sharma informed the court that they will look at other options in the bail act.
It is alleged that Sayed-Khaiyum authorized the government to pay taxes for Saneem without required approval from the Constitutional Offices Commission and the President.
Saneem is charged with receiving a corrupt benefit.
It is alleged that while serving as Supervisor of Elections, between June 1, 2022, and July 31, 2022, Saneem unlawfully solicited and received a benefit exceeding $50,000 in deductible tax relief on his back pay from a senior government official for personal gain.
The matter has been adjourned to next Tuesday.