Savusavu to host 8th Pacific Media Summit in September

[Photo: FILE]

The Fijian Media Association and the Pacific Islands News Association have announced that the 8th Pacific Media Summit will be held in Savusavu from the 21st to the 25th of September this year.

The summit will run under the theme “Reaching the Remote: Media and Digital Innovation for a Connected Blue Pacific” and is expected to bring together 150 to 200 media delegates from across the Pacific, including journalists, editors, media executives, academics, development partners, and donors.

PINA President Kalafi Moala says the summit comes at a critical time for the region.

Article continues after advertisement

“The Pacific Media Summit continues to be our region’s most important platform for strengthening media solidarity and innovation, ensuring that even the most remote communities are connected, informed and heard.”

FMA General Secretary Stanley Simpson welcomed Fiji hosting the event.

“We look forward to welcoming our Pacific colleagues to Savusavu as we explore how media and digital innovation can better serve our island communities and advance a truly connected Blue Pacific.”

The summit will feature panel discussions, keynote speeches, technical workshops, and networking sessions, covering topics such as digital transformation, media sustainability, press freedom, climate reporting, and inclusive storytelling in remote communities.

The previous summit was held in Niue in 2024, highlighting the importance of rotating the event across Pacific Island nations to ensure broad participation.

Further details on registration, program highlights, and partnership opportunities will be released in the coming months.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.