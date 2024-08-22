Saukuru emphasizes on youth empowerment

[Source: Fiji Government / Facebook]

Minister for Youth and Sports, Jese Saukuru, has emphasized on the importance of youth empowerment in Fiji.

Speaking at the first-ever Yasayasa Moala Youth Festival Saukuru acknowledged the challenges facing young people, particularly drug use, teenage pregnancies, and rising crime rates.

He stresses that the community must unite to combat these issues.

Saukuru says such events are part of the Ministry’s development program.

He urged youths to harness their digital skills for positive change and to prioritize their province’s well-being.

The festival, which also includes a government roadshow, promotes sustainable development goals focusing on health, employment, and combating drug abuse.

Saukuru praised the success of similar initiatives, noting a 59 percent decrease in drug-related cases following the Kadavu Youth Festival.

The event will conclude tomorrow.