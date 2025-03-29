Sanitation safeguards water quality: Ro Filipe

[File Photo]

Poor sanitation practices are directly impacting water quality, leading to contamination and potential health risks.

Minister for Infrastructure Ro Filipe Tuisawau stresses that improving sanitation infrastructure is critical to ensuring clean and safe water for all.

The Minister highlights the link between inadequate sanitation systems and waterborne diseases, emphasizing the need for both enhanced water supply and sanitation efforts.

“To encourage you to think about water, think critically about water. I know that sometimes, There is a small water leak, you probably don’t take it seriously. But if you add that, it amounts to a lot of water wastage.”

Ro Filipe emphasizes the government’s commitment to investing in sanitation systems and raising awareness on proper waste disposal to protect water resources.

He is also calling for a holistic approach, where sanitation improvements go hand-in-hand with better water management practices.

The Minister for Infrastructure says with the aim of achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, they are working to improve sanitation facilities, particularly in rural areas, to safeguard water quality and public health.

