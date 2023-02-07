Saneem’s tribunal yet to be decided

[File Photo]

The Constitutional Offices Commission is yet to determine whether a tribunal hearing against the former Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem will take place.

Initially, Saneem was suspended on full pay pending a tribunal following allegations of misbehavior.

However, last week the former SoE resigned from his position.

Attorney-General Siromi Turaga says the Commission is yet to discuss this issue.

“You got to be practical, you got to look at the cost, and the structure if a person has resigned, a decision on whether it is meaningful to still proceed with the tribunal that is the issue that COC will have to consider.”

Turaga states that matters discussed during the last COC meeting have been forwarded to the former Prime Minister and COC member Voreqe Bainimarama and his nominee, Tupou Draunidalo.

Bainimarama and Draunidalo had left the meeting early.