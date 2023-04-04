Sandalwood commodity undergoing rebranding

The sandalwood commodity is undergoing a rebranding process for the overseas market.

The Ministry of Forestry says this is part of the review and analysis of the sandalwood industry.

Minister Kalaveti Ravu says the analysis will also enable they to re-look at the commodity as it is one of the pioneer products of Fiji to the overseas market.

”We will be reaching out to the key agencies within the government to develop this brand. Mr Speaker, the Ministry strike a balance between production and protection.”

The history of sandalwood and its current potential and market demand call for its revitalization as a forestry commodity.

The commodity will propel the sector, benefit the community, and support economic recovery.