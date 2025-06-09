Sanatan Sabha praises police support for Janmashtami celebrations

The Shree Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has welcomed and expressed strong support for the recent statement by Minister for Policing, Ioane Naivalurua, reaffirming that sacred spaces across all faiths must be protected.

As Hindus in Fiji begin the week-long observance of Shree Krishna Janmashtami today, National Secretary Krishneel Tiwari has commended the Fiji Police Force for their proactive steps in safeguarding religious gatherings and preventing any form of sacrilege.

With celebrations expected to take place in temples and homes across the country, the Sabha has submitted a list of temples, community halls, and residences of worship to the Fiji Police Force’s Community Policing Division.

This move is aimed at ensuring increased security and regular patrols during this auspicious period.

Tiwari says the Community Policing team has also assured the Sabha that officers will be assigned to engage with communities on pressing social issues in Fiji, particularly awareness on drug abuse.

These sessions will also cover cyber-security and online safety, bullying and harassment, circulation of illicit/obscene materials, parents’ duty of care towards children, domestic violence prevention awareness on sexual offence, and general safety and security measures.

