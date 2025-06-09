Salary hike finally approved for USP staff

File Photo

The University of the South Pacific staff have welcomed the Council’s approval of long-awaited salary adjustments.

The Association of University of the South Pacific Staff states that the decision marks a significant step forward in rebuilding trust and restoring fairness across the University.

They added that the outcome reflects genuine progress and a renewed commitment to valuing our people.

The Association highlighted that salary alignment has been a long-standing issue between staff unions and management under previous leadership.

They commended the Council for listening to staff voices and taking action that honours the hard work and dedication of those serving students every day.

The AUSPS said this positive decision shows a continued commitment to collaboration and a stronger future for USP.

