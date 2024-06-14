Salary hike affects public trust: Catanisiga

Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanisiga

The decision to increase the salaries of members of parliament has significant implications for public trust and the perception of fairness.

This has been highlighted by Fiji Council of Social Services Executive Director Vani Catanisiga during the launch of an online petition, along with the Fiji Public Service Association, in this regard.

Catanisiga says the immediate reversal is necessary to maintain the integrity and accountability of parliamentary processes.

She is calling for a comprehensive review of the parliamentary remuneration act.

“And in particular, we feel that it must have provisions for annual performance review mechanisms of MPs. review mechanism that that you know, could be part of the remuneration Act, which we are recommending Unknown 4:18 should have for one summary of agency portfolio outcomes you know, so we are assessing whether the MP is delivering and we you know, we might have to think about how we assess opposition members but for cabinet ministers that there must be taken into consideration.”

Catanisiga also states that the government needs to understand that there are other priority areas that need addressing instead of increasing their own pay.

“Our slogan for this campaign as you would have heard is you know, when it comes to salary hikes for MPs, we are saying Give it a rest and we for ensuring a review of minimum wage national minimum wage rate and pay of civil servants who help deliver services for at community level by saying, give it a reset.”

They are expecting to get 10,000 signatures on their petition, which will then be submitted to the President. They are also planning to hold two rallies.