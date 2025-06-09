Sabha highlights importance of education for youth empowerment

[Photo: FILE]

The Arya Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji is stressing the importance of empowering young people through education, saying it plays a vital role in building strong individuals and a better society.

Sabha Patron, Pandit Bhuvan Dutt, says that they continue to support education by managing and caring for various schools across the country.

He adds that the organization has been involved in education since its early days.

“Our first school was built in 1918, the Gurukul Primary School in Saweni, Lautoka. Since then, we have built many schools and our aim is to educate everybody. Of course, our schools are multiracial. Everybody gets education, the same education as everybody else gets in the country.”

Dutt believes that education helps shape good character and responsible citizens.

He says that through education, young people gain knowledge, discipline, and values that help them understand the difference between right and wrong.

He adds that education also empowers individuals to make informed decisions, contribute positively to their communities, and lead meaningful lives.

