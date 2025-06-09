Rural progress stalled by outdated development policy

Rural and Maritime Minister Sakiasi Ditoka [file photo]

The government is overhauling the Integrated Rural Development Framework, which Rural and Maritime Minister Sakiasi Ditoka calls outdated and a barrier to rural progress.

He points out that the framework fails to align community-led planning with national policies, slowing development and disaster preparedness.

Ditoka explains the review involved extensive consultations, workshops, interviews, and surveys.

He said the aim was to build climate- and disaster-resilient rural communities. The framework, endorsed nearly 30 years ago, must also be updated to reflect constitutional changes affecting decision-making.

“This framework needs to be reviewed. It has been almost three decades since Cabinet endorsement. Furthermore, the 2013 Constitution had implications on the application of this framework, especially in terms of the decision-making process, which is another significant driver for this review. In October 2024, the Ministry embarked on reviewing the Integrated Rural Development Framework.”

Assistant Finance Minister Esrom Immanuel questioned the review timeline, noting the framework’s longstanding role in shaping rural policy.

“The policy has been dominant for a number of years. We understand that the IRDF will inform the formulation of the National Rural Development Policy. Can the Minister inform us of the timeframe for the finalization of the policy?”

Ditoka responded that the review ran from November 2024 to May 2025, using a collaborative approach focused on communities and stakeholders.

He confirmed the updated policy is expected by 2026.

