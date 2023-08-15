Rumors of takeover of land not true: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo confirms that insinuations of a takeover of land or territory in Namosi for mining purposes is simply not true.

This follows rumours that the government will do this from mining activities to help generate income activities.

Vosarogo says the government cannot function without the rule of law and due process.

He says there is due process to be followed when investors express interest in establishing mining projects which includes surface access to land through the relevant land administrator related to land tenure.

There is already speculation on the type of mining that will be undertaken and according to Vosarogo, it is premature to preempt the nature of potential mining operations.

He adds that part of the research and development done by NJV is running iterations around optimum mine design to ascertain how best to sustainably undertake any potential mining operation that attains social, environment and economic balance.

He is, therefore, urging all concerned parties to talk to the Ministry.The Lands Minister also appreciate the peaceful protest by the Namosi landowners during World Indigenous Day last week to show their grievances and objects the renewal of the Namosi Joint Venture Special Prospecting License.

He says the government will soon organize a meeting with the concerned group in Namosi to discuss and talk through their grievances.