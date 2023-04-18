Robbery and assault against taxi drivers on the rise

The Fiji Police Force is calling on taxi drivers to refrain from carrying excessive amounts of cash.

The call comes after incidents of being robbed and assaulted were recorded by police.

Police Chief of Operations and Acting Commissioner Police Livai Driu say it’s common knowledge that taxi drivers usually carry cash, which is often targeted.

Article continues after advertisement

ACP Driu says drivers must avoid flashing money in front of passengers, and in the event they feel uncomfortable with any of their passengers, they can always detour to the next police station or community post so that Police officers can talk with the passenger.

He adds that few people have been taken to task for their involvement in the assaults and robberies of taxi drivers.

ACP Driu says police will continue to work with other stakeholders to ensure that taxi drivers continue to provide their services to members of the public in a safer environment.

He says taxi drivers should also reconsider their destinations, especially during the late hours of the night.