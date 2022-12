Nasivi Street in Tavua yesterday.

The Fiji Roads Authority is continuing its sealing, rip, and remake program throughout the country.

The FRA is repairing the Naividamu Road in the Northern Division.

The FRA was sealing Nasivi Street in Tavua yesterday.

As construction continues, the FRA reminds motorists to drive cautiously and obey temporary road signs and speed limits in order to avoid an accident.