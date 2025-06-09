Roads

Road upgrades will take time

Mosese Raqio Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

August 21, 2025 5:33 am

Upgrading rural, urban, and community roads, as well as maritime routes that were neglected under the previous administration, is currently underway, and Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau reveals that the full rebuild will take time.

Ro Filipe says while the full rebuild will take time, major progress is expected by the end of next year, with key components of PWD restored for road and government property maintenance.

He says the Public Works Department is being rebuilt after years of decline, with new equipment and skilled staff being recruited.

Article continues after advertisement


Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [File Photo]

He adds that the Fiji Roads Authority and PWD will now complement each other to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication.

The Minister says the focus is on building systems that serve communities directly and improve livelihoods.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.

$10,000 lawsuit dismissed

Road upgrades will take time

MIOT to bring advanced cancer care

Walker defends Supreme Court’s role in Constitution case

Financial literacy an issue says PM

Trio granted bail in $1 million theft case

Struggles over indigenous rights

New support to fight Fiji’s alcohol crisis

Neglected landscape along Namaka-Martintar highway

Green light for India-Fiji Super Specialty Hospital

Moses urges Supreme Court not to overstep authority

New CEO tees up Tiger to redefine PGA Tour competition

Isak claims Newcastle broke promises amid Liverpool interest

Fiji U-16 secures semifinal Spot

US destroyers head toward waters off Venezuela as Trump aims to pressure drug cartels

BBC postpones Ozzy Osbourne documentary at the last minute to respect 'family's wishes'

Donny Osmond remembers the 'very offensive' career advice Michael Jackson gave him

Nasinu U-19 wary of Tailevu North

No experiments says Byrne

Funding still a challenge for Weightlifting Fiji

Navua to host EPL double header

New malaria drug for babies offers hope to health workers in Uganda

Israel weighs Hamas offer of 60-day Gaza truce and hostage release

FLP says Court cannot pick and choose provisions

Kelly Clarkson returns to TV with Songs & Stories special recorded before ex-husband's death

Austin Butler was headbutted so hard during movie fight scene that he 'almost cracked' a rib

Supreme Court faces divided views on Constitution

27 prisoners end hunger strike

French petition seeks to block Bayeux tapestry's loan to Britain

Rowati part of High Performance Academy at WRWC

Justice Mataitoga stresses importance of public voice

Future stars set to shine in U14 Deans final

Supreme Court faces conundrum

Pakistan villagers say floods hit 'in seconds', as toll rises

Vunimono stuns U19 defending champs in IDC opener

Lack of action concerns COI Commissioner

Secondary Schools Netball Championship underway in Suva

PALM and RSE schemes prioritise rural workers

Athletics Fiji looks toward Brisbane 2032

Leaders called to fix failing infrastructure

Climate disasters wreck communities

New law empowers disaster responders

China's growing nuclear arsenal

Trio charged in $1 million theft

Fisheries tighten grip in Kadavu

PALM and RSE intake kicks off Friday

US discussing latest Gaza ceasefire proposal, White House says

Swimming duo smash personal best at World Juniors

Huge wildfires stabilising in Spain, cooler forecast fuels hope worst is over

Naomi Watts in tears as her son goes off to university

Bandits kill at least 27 in northern Nigeria mosque attack, officials say

Tailevu North seek redemption against Nasinu

National lifters set to depart for India

Government targets content creators

Matthew Perry's drug dealer to plead guilty

Alleged murderer high during deadly attack

LTA probes staff misconduct

Trump says Putin may not want to make a deal on Ukraine

Fiji begins consultation on new trade policy framework

Climate crisis affects nursing

Alcaraz wins Cincinnati Open after ailing Sinner retires in final

Stepfather convicted of rape

Thompson out of sprint showdown with Lyles in Lausanne

Lautoka Market gets major upgrade

Trump says US may provide air support to back a Ukraine peace deal

Labasa College out to defend IDC title

Supreme Court urged not to 'rewrite' Constitution

Court awaits DNA results in Waisali murder case

People’s will ignored in 2013 Constitution: FHRADC

A brotherhood years in the making marches to Deans final

Clarify legitimacy of Fiji’s Constitution: Raikaci

New players in Flying Fijians squad earned their spot, says Ikanivere

PM calls for deeper Fiji-India cooperation

Kamil College strengthens squad for IDC return

Outdated structures leave LTA in spotlight, CEO warns

Public health at risk from confusing labels

Project empowers women vendors

Fiji Airways adds extra flight to Tuvalu

India-Fiji ties strengthened with major health projects

Ravunawa condemns sale of snacks in syringes

Selection door still open for Fiji U-19 Women

Referendum is the correct test for Constitutional amendments

Fiji Muslim League pulls Halal certification from McDonald’s

Will history repeat itself this Saturday?

Unity Fiji raises doubts over court’s constitutional authority

Suva Muslim College returns to IDC after 17 years

‘Reading Down' Constitution is political, not legal

Fijian swimmers for World Junior Championship

Todd aims to end Olympics qualification drought

Government responds to Pacific Flying School concerns

All Blacks to work on discipline, says Reece

State seeks AFP’s assistance to extract data

New booklet empowers people battling HIV

Navatu fishermen call for market access

Man arrested for stealing $7000

Government upholds safety amid pilot training delays

FNU trains auditors to boost workplace standards

Police target drug supply chains with major seizures

Ex-Education officer loses $341K assets

Kiran sounds alarm on child welfare

Air Canada union chief prefers jail to being forced to end cabin crew strike

Nasinu embraces underdog tag

Lawyer argues 2013 Constitution not accepted by people

Singh says no urgency to reinstate 1997 Constitution

LTA targets unpaid fines

Fiji’s food traditions at risk as obesity rises, PM warns

Ministry unites for resource efficiency

LCC strengthens push for sustainable development 

Tough road ahead as Fijiana target breakthrough

World class travel experience soon for fans and players

Tailevu Naitasiri crowned Viti Levu zone champions

March denied, Talanoa to proceed

Singh stresses education and skills training

Fiji to enhance dental implants

Trump urges Zelenskiy to drop Crimea and NATO hopes before White House talks

Expanded finance access for Suva residents

2009 abrogation 'a rogue act', says Uludole

Hard work and unity lift Ratu Latianara to first final

Hidden injuries cause amputations

Amateur boxing commits to long term development

SCC launches major program to tackle social issues

Gerardo names Fiji futsal provisional squad

Sebastian Munoz wins first LIV event

Shopping struggles in remote Bua districts

Fundraising gala to support disaster and climate response

Constitution's amendment clauses shield it from change: Apted

High Court files complaint against Forwood

No VIP area at Hibiscus Festival

PNG delegation set for investment talks

Rabuka’s party asks for interim administration

Don't let Deans pressure break our kids: Fuli

Constitution not democratically created: Walker

Flying Fijians start PNC camp

The Fijian people are watching, says Valenitabua

Dau credits team's fighting spirit for win

Insurance partnership to support MSMEs

Tour Championship field of 30 finalized

Weather delays construction at Nabavatu relocation site

India strengthens Fiji partnership

Spain battles 20 major wildfires amid scorching heat

PM's approval up, support for statehood split: polls

Bainimarama and Qiliho trial adjourned

Fiji U16 secure opening win with late stunner

Man jailed for impregnating underage relative

Flash floods devastate Buner, Pakistan after rare cloudburst kills hundreds

New record set for July visitor arrivals

Enhancing regional ties

Europeans to back Zelenskiy in Washington as Trump presses Ukraine deal

Oil markets seen bearish after Trump-Putin Alaska meeting

Fijiana aim to seize chances against World no.2 Canada

Crucial week for Natabua as title defence reaches final stage

Ba crowned FANCA ICC 2025 champions in style

Hamas rejects Israel's Gaza relocation plan

Government considers Facebook, YouTube restrictions

Stigma and lack of awareness fuel mental health emergency

Pakistan ignore Babar and Rizwan for Asia Cup

Fiji targets maritime upgrades

New push to boost agriculture

Levuka stages bold comeback

Court orders $64,000 payout for unfair dismissal

Uncle jailed for teen rape

Farmers hit production targets

Silverstone nearly lost the crush role

Dozens injured after magnitude 6.0 quake strikes Sulawesi, Indonesia

Cool conditions is no excuse: Cunningham

Ponsonby to face Ba in FANCA ICC 2025 final

Historic sniper shot in Ukraine

Viral clip exposes alleged weed dealers

Fans dive into San Diego Comic-Con despite drop in celebrity panels

Alarming rise in anaemia hits all ages

New tech maps underground water

Ford facing finals ban; three charges for Host

BATI puts Fijian stories on the global stage

Thompson beats Lyles in Olympic final rematch in Silesia

Trump tells Zelenskiy that Putin wants more of Ukraine

Stolen taxi found in Lautoka

Over 300 protests held Saturday against Trump redistricting push

DeGeneres supports O’Donnell following citizenship threats from Trump

Big task ahead says MGM U15 captain

PM urges insurance reform

Ground-breaking achievement for Rova

Tree crash in Wailoku sparks calls for safety measures

Ed Sheeran credits hits like 'Bad Habits' to wife's feedback

Youths lead push to break cycle of violence

Ba, Ponsonby progress as FANCA ICC quarterfinals heat up

UTOF launches handy app

All Blacks bury Argentina with the rolling maul after strong fightback

Outline emerges of Putin's offer to end his war in Ukraine

Rick Springfield calls out yawning host on air

Heavyweight boxing bout in Riyadh

Netflix revives T. J. Hooker as a movie

Israeli military prepares to relocate residents to southern Gaza, spokesperson says

Deans Trophy U18 final set for fireworks

Radradra ruled out of PNC, Nasova called in

Biman says hike in Aspen allocation linked to increase in services

Hidden diabetes threat grows

Ministry targets child street crisis

Fiji emerges as Pacific investment hub

Australia come from 22-0 down to beat South Africa

Last minute venue change for FANCA ICC