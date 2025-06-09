Road upgrades will take time

Upgrading rural, urban, and community roads, as well as maritime routes that were neglected under the previous administration, is currently underway, and Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau reveals that the full rebuild will take time.

Ro Filipe says while the full rebuild will take time, major progress is expected by the end of next year, with key components of PWD restored for road and government property maintenance.

He says the Public Works Department is being rebuilt after years of decline, with new equipment and skilled staff being recruited.

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau. [File Photo]

He adds that the Fiji Roads Authority and PWD will now complement each other to ensure efficiency and avoid duplication.

The Minister says the focus is on building systems that serve communities directly and improve livelihoods.

