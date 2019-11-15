Reckless drivers putting lives at risk

The Fiji Roads Authority is warning motorists about safety when passing through work sites.

Minister of Infrastructure Jone Usamate says drivers who disregard the road signs put in place by FRA contractors are putting innocent lives at risk.

“There is a concern with motorists driving very fast where there’s work being done. I think it’s very important that people take heed of the road signs. When the road sign says 50km/hr make sure you slow down”.

FRA Acting Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says some drivers have been found speeding through sections of the road where work is being carried out.

“The one biggest thing raised by the contractors is regarding motorists not following the precautionary signs that have been placed for their safety and the contractors’ safety too”.

The careless actions of reckless drivers are also costing taxpayers.

The Minister is calling on travellers to be cautious when travelling during the next six months as FRA contractors will out carrying out road works around Fiji.