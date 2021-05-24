Roads closed due to flooding

The Fiji Roads Authority advises that the Kings Road from Nayau in Tailevu is close to traffic due to flooding.

It adds that Sawani Serea road at Naqali flats is also closed due to flooding.

FRA adds that flooding in Sigatoka has caused the road from the Sigatoka town end to be closed to all traffic.

The Authority is urging the public not to attempt to cross flooded roadways and motorists are to refrain from driving in these areas.