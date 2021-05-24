Home

Roads closed due to flooding

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 10, 2022 5:56 am
[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Fiji Roads Authority advises that the Kings Road from Nayau in Tailevu is close to traffic due to flooding.

It adds that Sawani Serea road at Naqali flats is also closed due to flooding.

Article continues after advertisement

FRA adds that flooding in Sigatoka has caused the road from the Sigatoka town end to be closed to all traffic.

The Authority is urging the public not to attempt to cross flooded roadways and motorists are to refrain from driving in these areas.

