Road users urged to prioritize safety

All road users are being urged to make responsible decisions that prioritize safety.

This call is being made by the Land Transport Authority following an accident along Valley Road in Sigatoka yesterday afternoon, which claimed the life of a man in his 20s and left three others injured.

According to the Fiji Police Force, the victim was one of four passengers in a vehicle driven by a 22-year-old.

Initial investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and tumble near Navula.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver and three other passengers were rushed to Sigatoka Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment.

LTA Chief Executive Irimaia Rokosawa says the devastating incident serves as a reminder that road fatalities can happen anywhere and can be prevented if all road safety measures are followed.

The national road death toll stands at 55 so far this year, compared to 74 during the same period last year.

Rokosawa says that while this decline is encouraging, the Authority continues to emphasize that every life lost is one too many.

He also stated that the LTA will ramp up joint enforcement operations in collaboration with the Police Force, targeting high-risk, accident-prone areas, as well as interior routes where road safety violations are prevalent, particularly during this festive season.

Rokosawa added that complacency and negligence, especially during this busy season with increased traffic, could lead to catastrophic consequences.