Ro Teimumu urges RFMF to uphold role in protecting the public

Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa

Na Gone Marama Bale na Roko Tui Dreketi, Ro Teimumu Kepa, is urging the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to uphold their role in protecting the public and to never again be involved in national upheavals as experienced in the past.

Accepting the traditional apology from the RFMF yesterday at the QEB Barracks in Nabua, Ro Teimumu said the gesture was long overdue, adding that chiefs had anticipated such a move to make amends.

She acknowledged the RFMF members as sons, grandchildren, nephews, daughters, and nieces.

Ro Teimumu says the GCC will continue to recognise the RFMF and its role, and will continue to “love them”.

She called on the RFMF to protect the public, lead with integrity and transparency, and to never put the nation through past experiences again.

The RFMF presented their matanigasau as part of its Truth and Reconciliation Program, which began last year.

