Ro Teimumu resigns from board appointments

Ro Teimumu Kepa

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member Ro Teimumu Kepa has resigned from the Airports Fiji Limited Board and the Tertiary Scholarships and Loan Services Board, respectively.

This has been confirmed by the Fijian Elections Office in a statement addressing her recent appointment, concerns, and a complaint raised by a member of the public.

The complaint is that Ro Teimumu, despite being a member of SODELPA, was appointed to a public office.

Article continues after advertisement

Acting Registrar of Political Parties Ana Mataiciwa says they wrote to Ro Teimumu, and only today they got a response that she has resigned from the two boards, respectively.

Mataiciwa says that Ro Teimumu had written her resignation letters addressed to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad.

Mataiciwa says Ro Teimumu Kepa has adhered to the requirements of the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding, and Disclosures) Act 2013.

She adds that, therefore, the matter is resolved and the complaint against Ro Teimumu Kepa is dismissed.