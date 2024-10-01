Ro Filipe replaces Tabuya in PA’s top job

Hon. Ro Filipe Tuisawau (left) and Hon. Lynda Tabuya

The position of Deputy Leader of The People’s Alliance has been taken up by Ro Filipe Tuisawau.

The position was previously occupied by Minister for Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya.

Tabuya was ousted by the People’s Management Committee in May this year for allegations the party believes could severely and potentially cause irreparable damage and bring disrepute to the party’s image.

The party’s executive committee approved the appointment of Ro Filipe who is also Minister for Public Works, Transport and Meteorological Services.