Ro Filipe is Acting PM

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau is Acting Prime Minister until Thursday.

Ro Filipe confirmed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka is out of the country.

FBC News understands that the coalition agreement dictates that the deputy prime minister rotate the role in the absence of the prime minister.

We can confirm that DPM Manoa Kamikamica is in the country, and we are also trying to verify if the other deputies, Viliame Gavoka and Professor Biman Prasad, are also in the country.

