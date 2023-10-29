Rising stroke incidences as unhealthy lifestyle takes toll

[Photo: Supplied]

The President of Counterstroke Fiji has drawn attention to the increasing number of stroke incidences in the country.

Elizabeth Reade Fong says the absence of a work-life balance coupled with unhealthy dietary practices has significantly contributed to the escalating number of stroke cases in the country.

In Fiji, some three people are admitted to the acute stroke unit each day, and Fong says the annual observance of World Stroke Day serves as a poignant reminder of the urgent need to address this issue.

Article continues after advertisement

She says World Stroke Day is not only a platform to raise awareness about the prevention of stroke but also a call to action in providing vital support and care for those who have experienced a stroke.

“If you see the way people live and work now, it’s a very sedentary lifestyle. The grog drinking means that people are sitting for longer. They sit in the evening until late at night and have a few hours’ sleep. So the sleep periods are not normal within seven to nine hours for adults, and they get up and go to work in the morning. So those kinds of things mean there’s less time for exercise. Eating habits go out of sync with normal bodily activities. So it’s an imbalance in living, healthy living, and what is required to keep people well.”

Fong says the fact that stroke does not discriminate by age and that there are increasing incidences is worrying for a country as small as Fiji.

The youngest stroke person in the country is a 4-year-old who was traumatized by seeing an incident involving the death of a parent.

While this particular case is due to a psychological impact, Fong says there needs to be more focus on prevention and referral in stroke cases.