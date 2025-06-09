Rising cancer cases among youth, early detection urged

The youngest patient registered this year is a 19-year-old woman diagnosed with the rare Gestational Trophoblastic Cancer.

Fiji Cancer Society Chief Executive Belinda Chan explains that this type of cancer develops in the uterus from cells that would normally form the placenta during pregnancy.

She says the trend is alarming, especially as more patients are being diagnosed at a younger age.

Chan adds that there are currently 127 active cancer patients, but the Fiji Cancer Society’s data only includes those who register for services.

“And an increase in cancer patient registrations. The reason we see this is because, as I said, we have our own data, and the Ministry of Health has its own, so I presume.”

Chan adds that this case shows cancer is no longer just an older person’s disease, as young women are at risk too.

NGO Chair Margaret Reid-Rounds says they are working with other organizations to ensure people can access proper health services.

“The government has already identified that it wants to work as a whole-of-government. The coalition is talking to other parts of government, facilitated by the Ministry of Health. We look forward to working in partnership with the government.”

The Fiji Cancer Society says that awareness, early detection, and timely treatment can save lives, and communities must come together to reduce stigma and support those seeking help.

