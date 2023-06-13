Rise in M-PAiSA scams

A series of M-PAiSA scams have come to light, with fraudsters resorting to fabricating transaction receipts to deceive unsuspecting users.

Vodafone Head of eCommerce and Digital Financial Services Shailendra Prasad has warned users to remain vigilant and be cautious of such fraudulent activities.

Prasad says the fraudulent scheme involves the creation of fake transaction receipts and exploiting the trust of innocent users who may unknowingly fall victim to the scam.

“We have some cases that have been brought to our attention where some scammers and fraudsters are basically fabricating M-PAiSA transaction receipts by editing them and then sending them to some unsuspecting M-PAiSA users to basically say that they have by mistake sent some money to the receivers, to the message receiver’s mobile number.”

He adds that it is imperative that users prioritize their online security.