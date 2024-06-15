RFNS Puamau crew safely returns

[Source: Republic of Fiji Navy/Facebook]

The Republic of Fiji Navy has confirmed that the crew of RFNS Puamau has safely returned to their families, after they were stranded in Fulaga in Lau.

Earlier this week, RFNS Puamau had hit a reef and ran aground in the Lau waters.

Fiji Navy says their rescue crew has embarked on their mission yesterday, for the recovery of RFNS Puamau, with a commitment to minimize any impact on the environment.

It says its Crisis Management Team has also mapped out a plan to tackle any issue, as they recognize the challenges surrounding the passage of the reef.

The Fiji Navy expresses gratitude to the assistance of the Australian Government, Pacific Maritime Security Program and other stakeholders.