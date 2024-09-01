RFMF willing to support review of immunity clause

The Republic of the Fiji Military Force is hoping that its reconciliation process will pave the way for honest dialogue and healing while also being mindful of the legal implications related to Fiji’s constitution and its immunity provisions.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai highlights the military’s willingness to align with the government’s plan on potential constitutional reviews, particularly regarding the immunity clause.

He believes the reconciliation process is a critical step in building an atmosphere where individuals can come forward and share their experiences from the nation’s challenging historical period.

“I’m trying to be very cautious in the sense that we conduct ours first, so that when the soldiers are called before any National Reconciliation Panel, they would be able to provide their story, understanding what are the limitations, what are the constraints for them when it comes to providing their stories, their experiences of the things that happened since 1987 up until 2000, and also up until 2006 as well.”

Ro Jone states that this approach will prepare military personnel for the opportunity to contribute their stories truthfully during the national reconciliation process.

Fiji Navy Commander Commodore Humphrey Tawake notes that time is a good healing factor.

“We’ve waited 24 years since this began. So if you give it time, some of those that were affected really have passed on. It is not us, but it is the whole RFMF in itself. The extended families, those that are serving within government, those that are outside of government, were part of the RFMF, and they were part of those challenging events that occurred within our history.”

The RFMF is ready to support both internal and national reconciliation efforts, with a focus on ensuring that its personnel are prepared and informed when they participate in the process.