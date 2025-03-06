RFMF to focus on security, not political intervention

file photo

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces must never again be seen as an institution that dictates political outcomes, but as a pillar of national security, democracy and public service.

Minister for Defense Pio Tikoduadua made the statement in Parliament this morning while responding to President Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu’s speech during the opening of the parliament.

Tikoduadua says their vision for Fiji’s security is clear and it is about building a nation where every Fijian feels secure, not only from crime or external threats, but from division, exclusion, and the uncertainty that comes when institutions fail to serve the people.

He stresses that security is not simply the presence of law enforcement or military forces.

“It is ensuring that every Fijian, regardless of background, ethnicity, or status, feels valued, protected, and included. That is why I have always believed that national security and national unity go hand in hand. A country divided along racial, economic, or political lines is not a strong country.”

Tikoduadua says there have been times in Fiji’s history when RFMF was used to undermine democracy rather than protect it.

He says in 1987, in 2006, the military was drawn into political affairs and used as a tool to silence opposition rather than uphold the will of the people.

He says these were moments that changed the course of the nation, leaving behind wounds that people are still healing from today.

“We cannot heal if we do not acknowledge the past. That is why, and we cannot move forward if we allow history to repeat itself. That is why, under my minister ship and leadership, I have worked to ensure that the RFMF remains a force for stability, not political control.”

Tikoduadua says the RFMF today is a stabilizing institution, working in partnership with civilian authorities and not against them and this is the future that all must build together.

