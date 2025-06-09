RFMF path to reconciliation requires acknowledgment of past actions

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has made it clear that their path toward national reconciliation is not about avoiding accountability or bypassing legal processes.

RFMF Commander Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai emphasizes that reconciliation is a deliberate and public acknowledgment of past actions, which is an essential first step to rebuilding the sacred trust of the people.

Major General Kalouniwai says the RFMF pledges a brighter, more secure future and commits fully to this transformation.

Article continues after advertisement

They recognize the deep historical grievances and the pain felt by communities, acknowledging these emotions while asserting that the past should not hold back the journey toward healing, unity, and restoration.

Major General Kalouniwai adds the institution accepts responsibility for past deviations from its true purpose and values, driven now by a mission to restore integrity, honor, and trust for the benefit of all Fijians.



[Photo: Supplied]

He adds the RFMF also reaffirms its commitment to uphold civilian supremacy, the foundation of Fiji’s democracy, and emphasizes the importance of breaking the cycle of military intervention to ensure a stable, prosperous, and united Fiji.

Major General Kalouniwai states efforts are underway to enhance engagement with communities, dispelling perceptions of the military as a force of fear, and repositioning themselves as protectors and partners of the people.

Healing national wounds requires courage, honesty, and inclusive dialogue, which the RFMF aims to facilitate through a robust Reconciliation and Restoration Program.

Inspired by Nelson Mandela’s philosophy on freedom, the RFMF seeks public understanding, patience, and partnership in building a Fiji where freedom, respect, and trust anchor national progress, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to reconciliation, democratic principles, and service to all Fijians with honor and integrity.

The RFMF will undertake a traditional ‘veisorosorovi’ to the Great Council of Chiefs this afternoon.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.